First Busey: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.7 million.

The Champaign, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122.6 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $441.8 million.

First Busey shares have decreased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.86, a fall of 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE

