First Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Wednesday reported net income of $79.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $299.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $230.3 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $302.9 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $929.8 million.

