Live Radio
Home » Latest News » First Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

First Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.7 million.

The bank, based in Southern Pines, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $141.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.1 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $404.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBNC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up