FB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.4 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $190.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.2 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $477.8 million.

