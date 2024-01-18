Fastenal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $266.4 million.…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $266.4 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.16 billion, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.35 billion.

