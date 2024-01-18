Fastenal, LiveRamp rise; Humana, Discover Financial fall, Thursday, 1/18/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), up $7.84 to $110.79.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Humana Inc. (HUM), down $53.47 to $394.29.

Higher-than-expected costs are forcing the health insurer to slash profit expectations.

Fastenal Co. (FAST), up $3.78 to $67.16.

The distributor of nuts and bolts to the construction industry beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Discover Financial Services (DFS), down $11.41 to $97.33.

The credit card issuer and lender’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

KeyCorp (KEY), down 70 cents to $13.15

The bank’s fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts’ forecasts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), down 2 cents to $13.87.

The tire maker has named former Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC), up $9.67 to $62.77.

Sekisui House is buying the homebuilder for $4.9 billion.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP), up $3.43 to $40.34.

The data-services company is buying San Francisco based privacy software supplier Habu for about $200 million.

