Farmers National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $67.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.9 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $179.6 million.

