F5: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $138.4 million. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $138.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $3.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $692.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.79 to $2.91.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $695 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.