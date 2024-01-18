F.N.B.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $50.7 million. The Pittsburgh-based bank…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $50.7 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $544.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $337.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $484.9 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

