Ezcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported net income of $28.5 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported net income of $28.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $300 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EZPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EZPW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.