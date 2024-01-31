Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported profit of $4 million in…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported profit of $4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $296.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Extreme Networks expects its results to range from a loss of 22 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million for the fiscal third quarter.

