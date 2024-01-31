Evercore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $82.7 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $82.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $2.02 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $784.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $784.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $255.5 million, or $6.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

