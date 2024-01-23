Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $319 million. The Stockholm-based company said…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $319 million.

The Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $6.76 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.49 billion, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $24.83 billion.

