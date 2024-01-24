Equity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.3 million…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Wichita, Kansas, said it had a loss of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was -$3.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.8 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $139.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQBK

