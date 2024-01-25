Enterprise Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Thursday reported net income of $7.9 million…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Thursday reported net income of $7.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $170.7 million.

