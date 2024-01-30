Enova International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.8 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $583.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $175.1 million, or $5.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.

