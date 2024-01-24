Elevance Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $856 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.55 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $42.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.45 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.99 billion, or $25.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $170.21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELV

