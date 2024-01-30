Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $290 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.37 billion, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Electronic Arts said it expects revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.93 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.21 to $4.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.69 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

