Early voting suspended for the day in Richmond after heating system failure releases smoke and fumes

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 12:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Early voting was suspended for the day in Richmond on Wednesday after the heating system failed at the city’s Office of Elections, releasing fumes and smoke in the building, officials said.

Firefighters’ prompt action prevented further damage, General Registrar Keith Balmer said in a video statement posted to social media. But to ensure the safety of staff and voters, Balmer said he decided to suspend early voting for the day.

Early voting for the March 5 primary election began on Jan. 19 and runs through March 2, according to the office’s website.

