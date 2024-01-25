Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $129.1 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $129.1 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $558.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.2 million.

