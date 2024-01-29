Dynex Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported earnings of $24.3…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported earnings of $24.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$2.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.1 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as -$7.9 million.

