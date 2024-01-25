Dow Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $105 million in…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $105 million in its fourth quarter.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $10.62 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.32 billion.

