Discover: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $388 million.

The Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.2 billion, beating Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.94 billion, or $11.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.86 billion.

