Digi International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million…

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $109 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.