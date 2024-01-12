Delta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.04 billion. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $14.22 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 50 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $7 per share.

