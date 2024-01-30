Danaher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.08 billion. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $6.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.76 billion, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.89 billion.

