CVRx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fourth…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — CVRx Inc. (CVRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.2 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, CVRx said it expects revenue in the range of $11 million to $12 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $53 million to $57 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVRX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.