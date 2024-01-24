CVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.5 million.…

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.5 million.

The bank, based in Ontario, California, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $177.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $138.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $221.4 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $547.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVBF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.