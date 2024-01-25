Customers Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $62.1 million.

The West Reading, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $364.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $191.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.9 million.

