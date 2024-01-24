CSX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $886 million.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $886 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

