Crane: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane Co. (CR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.4 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The maker of aerospace, electronics and engineered industrial products posted revenue of $532.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $255.9 million, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

Crane expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.25 billion.

