CorVel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $202.3 million in the period.

