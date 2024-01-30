Live Radio
CorVel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 6:22 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $202.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL

