Core Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $509.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $128 million.

