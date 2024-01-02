Corcept Therapeutics, PNM Resources fall; Johnson & Johnson rise, Tuesday, 1/2/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
ASML Holding N.V., down $40 to $716.92.
The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers said it is facing export restrictions to China from the Dutch government on certain machines.
Baidu Inc., down $3.75 to $115.34.
The web search company terminated its plan to buy JOYY’s live-streaming operations in China.
Tesla Inc., down 6 cents to $248.42.
Steep price cuts helped the electric vehicle maker increase its fourth-quarter vehicle sales by almost 20%.
Valaris Ltd., down 48 cents to $68.09.
The offshore drilling services company announced a multi-year contract with Petrobras offshore Brazil.
Corcept Therapeutics Inc., down $8.32 to $24.16.
The pharmaceutical company lost a patent dispute involving its Cushing’s syndrome drug Korlym with Teva.
PNM Resources Inc., down $2.49 to $39.11.
Iberdrola’s Avangrid unit is terminating its plan to buy the power company.
Johnson & Johnson, up $3.23 to $159.97.
The world’s biggest maker of health care products declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 48 cents to $42.09.
The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.
