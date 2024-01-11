Contango vs. Backwardation: What’s the Difference?

Traders use various technical indicators to predict how markets and individual stocks will move within the next few days, hours,…

Traders use various technical indicators to predict how markets and individual stocks will move within the next few days, hours, minutes and seconds. While using one technical indicator is a good starting point, the best traders use several technical indicators before making trading decisions.

Contango and backwardation are two technical indicators that act as opposites. These indicators can tip traders off on the market’s sentiment. Bullish indicators, such as contango, can present short-term buying opportunities. Bearish indicators, like backwardation, may give traders a small window to sell some of their positions before the rest of the market notices a shift.

Knowing how contango and backwardation work can help traders make better decisions with their funds. Here’s what you need to know about these two key indicators:

— What is contango?

— What is backwardation?

— How to trade during contango and backwardation.

— Weaknesses of contango and backwardation.

— What to consider before using contango and backwardation.

What Is Contango?

Contango is a bullish indicator that can reveal buying opportunities before market participants notice a shift. While traders can use many technical indicators to detect bullish activity, contango focuses on the gap between spot prices and futures prices.

Contango occurs when a futures price is higher than an asset’s spot price. This can happen when the market expects that a certain commodity or asset will see an increase in value over time.

A spot price is the amount you have to pay to acquire an asset immediately. It’s like placing a market order on a stock. The futures price indicates how much you have to pay in the future to ensure you acquire the asset at a predetermined date.

A higher futures price means traders feel confident that an asset’s value will continue to increase over the next few days, weeks or months. As futures contracts get closer to expiration, they begin to converge with the spot price. The prices become the same when the futures contract matures.

If traders believe inflation will increase the cost of commodities, futures prices can exceed spot prices. Traders with enough cash to make spot purchases can capitalize on rising inflation, while futures contract buyers end up paying a premium.

Elevated carrying costs for a commodity can also contribute to contango. Carrying costs are expenses incurred for maintaining the commodity, such as storage and insurance. Those costs get passed on to traders who buy futures contracts.

What Is Backwardation?

Backwardation is contango’s opposite. This technical indicator is a bearish signal that tells traders that it may be a good idea to sell an asset at its spot price. The spot price will trade higher than the futures price. This trend indicates that traders do not feel confident about an asset’s short-term performance.

Justin Zacks, vice president of strategy at Moomoo Technologies, explains how changes to supply and demand can result in backwardation with a few commodities examples: “Backwardation is often caused by a short-term shortage in supply or spike in demand for a commodity. For instance, a cold-weather snap might increase the immediate demand for natural gas, leading to backwardation. Or a group of suppliers, like OPEC+, could temporarily limit the supply of oil, causing a jump in the spot price above futures prices.”

Backwardation is a sign of rising prices in the short run. Temporary spikes in demand and reduced supply eventually get balanced out. Traders can use backwardation to sell high instead of holding onto their position and seeing it lose value as demand falls and supply shortages get corrected.

How to Trade During Contango and Backwardation

During contango, an asset is projected to gain value over time based on the futures price exceeding the spot price. Backwardation is the opposite, just like the trading approaches. Profitable trading strategies for contango won’t work for backwardation, and vice versa.

“In a contango market, you might buy a near-term futures contract and simultaneously sell a longer-dated futures contract in the hope that what you sold drifts down the price curve and what you bought remains stable or increases in price,” says certified financial planner Michael Ashley Schulman. “With a market in backwardation, you might attempt to profit from the opposite.”

Profits are not guaranteed with any trading strategy or technical indicator. Schulman says there are a few details to keep in mind before making any trades: “Main factors that contribute to contango or backwardation include interest rates or financing costs, storage and insurance costs, market expectations of investors, speculators and hedgers, and supply and demand dynamics triggered by seasonality or technology.”

Contango and backwardation can each last longer than most traders anticipate. Doing your homework and knowing your stance on the direction of markets can help you decide which short-term and long-term futures contracts to trade.

Zacks walks through a backwardation scenario with oil that highlights how traders may approach these indicators: “A supply cut by OPEC+ could throw the oil market into backwardation. A trader that expects OPEC+ to keep supplies at the new level for a longer period of time could buy the cheaper, longer-date futures in hopes that oil prices remain high. This strategy can be risky, as there are many factors that influence the price of oil, and a drop in the price of the commodity could trigger a loss for such a trader.”

Weaknesses of Contango and Backwardation

Contango and backwardation give traders more insights, but they do not guarantee profits. For example, although backwardation indicates that prices are likely to decline in the future based on the gap between the spot price and the futures price, shifts in the economic climate and various factors can prolong backwardation or quickly put an end to the trend. The market can change rapidly based on a single economic data point, report or event. Volatile markets can present many false signals for traders and can lead to unprofitable trades.

“The profitability of these trades depends largely on good execution, accurate predictions of future price movements, and the timing of market and global macro events,” Schulman explains.

Contango and backwardation are trailing indicators that give you a snapshot of what is currently happening without offering a clear view of what will happen in the future. It’s also possible to receive mixed signals from multiple technical indicators. A trader may have various bearish technicals along with contango, a bullish signal. Traders have to decide if they will make decisions based on the bullish signals or the bearish signals that show up simultaneously on their dashboards.

What to Consider Before Using Contango and Backwardation

Contango and backwardation are two of many technical indicators traders can use to make more sophisticated trading decisions. Before using these technicals, traders should consider their financial goals and risk tolerance.

Futures trading is riskier than other types of trading due to the high volatility. Some investors can achieve their retirement goals with index funds and other assets that have less risk.

Timing is a critical factor for traders who use contango and backwardation. You will have to stay on top of your assets, the broader market and industry-specific components.

Market conditions frequently change, which can create opportunities for traders. However, dramatic shifts can lead to losses. Traders with higher risk tolerances and an interest in futures contracts may want to factor contango and backwardation into their investing decisions.

