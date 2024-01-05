Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $509.1…

The Victor, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.47 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings to be $9.15 to $9.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STZ

