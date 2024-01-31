Conmed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.1 million. The…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.1 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $327 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.5 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNMD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.