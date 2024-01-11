Live Radio
Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 4:18 PM

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $120.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.8 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $442.2 million.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $490 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.94, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

