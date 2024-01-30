Commvault: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $17.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $216.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $214 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $826 million to $830 million.

