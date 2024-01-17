Community Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.7…

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $87.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $232 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTBI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.