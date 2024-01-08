Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $176.3…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $176.3 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2 billion in the period.

