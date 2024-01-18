Commerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.2 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $507.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $393.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $477.1 million, or $3.64 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.57 billion.

Commerce shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

