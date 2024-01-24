Colony Bankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.6…

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

The bank, based in Fitzgerald, Georgia, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.7 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $113.9 million.

Colony Bankcorp shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.07, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.

