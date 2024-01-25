Codorus Valley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $5.5…

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 64 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25 million, or $2.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $95.5 million.

