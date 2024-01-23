CNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14 million.…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $223.2 million.

CNB shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.41, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

