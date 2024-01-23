CN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.56 billion. The…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.56 billion.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.17 billion, or $6.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.47 billion.

