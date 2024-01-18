Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.52 to $74.08 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.52 to $74.08 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.22 to $79.10 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.18 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $15.10 to $2,021.60 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $22.81 per ounce, and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.75 per pound.

The dollar fell to 148.24 yen from 148.28 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0861 from $1.0874

