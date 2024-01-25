CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|611½
|617¼
|606½
|612¼
|+1½
|May
|621¼
|626½
|616
|622
|+1¾
|Jul
|625¾
|632½
|621½
|627½
|+1¼
|Sep
|637
|642¼
|632
|637½
|+1
|Dec
|651
|656¾
|645¾
|651¼
|+½
|Mar
|669
|669
|659
|663½
|+¼
|May
|666½
|668¾
|665
|668¾
|+¼
|Jul
|657¾
|661½
|657¾
|661½
|Sep
|668¾
|Dec
|681¾
|Mar
|692¾
|May
|686¾
|Jul
|646¼
|Est. sales 100,027.
|Wed.’s sales 97,027
|Wed.’s open int 407,914
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|451½
|453¼
|447½
|451¾
|—
|½
|May
|462
|463
|457¼
|461¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|470
|471
|465½
|469¼
|—1½
|Sep
|474¾
|475½
|469¾
|473½
|—1¾
|Dec
|481½
|482¼
|477
|480¾
|—1½
|Mar
|492¼
|493¼
|488¼
|492
|—1¼
|May
|498½
|498¾
|494
|497½
|—1¼
|Jul
|500
|500
|496
|499½
|—1
|Sep
|484¼
|485¾
|484¼
|485¾
|—1½
|Dec
|487
|487½
|481¾
|486
|—1¾
|Mar
|492¼
|494¾
|492
|494¾
|—1½
|May
|498½
|—1
|Jul
|499
|—1¼
|Sep
|479½
|—1¼
|Dec
|473½
|474¾
|473
|474¾
|—1½
|Jul
|490¾
|—1½
|Dec
|467½
|—1½
|Est. sales 296,867.
|Wed.’s sales 292,954
|Wed.’s open int 1,593,309,
|up 8,413
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|370¼
|359¾
|364½
|—1¼
|May
|361
|364
|356
|359¼
|—3
|Jul
|357¼
|358¼
|357¼
|358¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|361¼
|—5¼
|Dec
|370
|370
|370
|370
|—3½
|Mar
|350
|—3½
|May
|356
|—3½
|Jul
|360¾
|—3½
|Sep
|372½
|—3½
|Dec
|379¼
|—3½
|Jul
|341½
|—3½
|Sep
|357¼
|—3½
|Est. sales 228.
|Wed.’s sales 363
|Wed.’s open int 3,450,
|up 25
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1240
|1247½
|1215½
|1223
|—17¼
|May
|1245¾
|1252¾
|1223½
|1230¼
|—16¼
|Jul
|1252¼
|1258½
|1232
|1237½
|—15¼
|Aug
|1239½
|1244
|1220
|1225¼
|—14¼
|Sep
|1213½
|1216¼
|1196½
|1201
|—12¾
|Nov
|1208
|1211½
|1191¾
|1196¼
|—11¾
|Jan
|1216¼
|1217½
|1200½
|1205
|—11
|Mar
|1214½
|1214¾
|1199½
|1203
|—10¾
|May
|1209
|1209
|1202
|1205
|—10¾
|Jul
|1214¾
|1214¾
|1206½
|1210¼
|—10¾
|Aug
|1200¾
|—10¼
|Sep
|1177¼
|—10¼
|Nov
|1176
|1176
|1162½
|1166¼
|—6¾
|Jan
|1171
|—6¾
|Mar
|1167¼
|—6¾
|May
|1165½
|—6¾
|Jul
|1171
|—6¾
|Aug
|1161¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|1131½
|—6¾
|Nov
|1122¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|1122
|—6¾
|Nov
|1080½
|—6¾
|Est. sales 257,040.
|Wed.’s sales 248,762
|Wed.’s open int 728,598,
|up 1,809
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|47.32
|47.47
|46.12
|46.53
|—.79
|May
|47.87
|48.01
|46.71
|47.11
|—.76
|Jul
|48.13
|48.23
|46.95
|47.36
|—.70
|Aug
|47.82
|47.91
|46.72
|47.10
|—.66
|Sep
|47.53
|47.58
|46.44
|46.78
|—.62
|Oct
|46.87
|47.10
|46.11
|46.47
|—.56
|Dec
|47.05
|47.05
|46.07
|46.43
|—.52
|Jan
|46.80
|46.99
|46.11
|46.48
|—.47
|Mar
|46.55
|46.55
|46.21
|46.49
|—.41
|May
|46.57
|46.57
|46.54
|46.54
|—.36
|Jul
|46.22
|46.60
|46.20
|46.60
|—.31
|Aug
|46.40
|—.28
|Sep
|46.13
|—.24
|Oct
|45.72
|—.23
|Dec
|45.53
|45.54
|45.19
|45.54
|—.23
|Jan
|45.42
|—.23
|Mar
|45.37
|—.23
|May
|45.34
|—.23
|Jul
|45.43
|—.23
|Aug
|45.16
|—.23
|Sep
|44.88
|—.23
|Oct
|44.82
|—.23
|Dec
|44.69
|—.23
|Jul
|44.58
|—.23
|Oct
|44.57
|—.23
|Dec
|44.31
|—.23
|Est. sales 179,524.
|Wed.’s sales 120,595
|Wed.’s open int 481,416
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|363.30
|366.80
|357.00
|358.20
|—5.10
|May
|363.00
|366.10
|357.40
|358.50
|—4.50
|Jul
|365.70
|368.60
|360.70
|361.70
|—4.10
|Aug
|365.70
|368.20
|360.70
|361.80
|—3.90
|Sep
|364.60
|366.90
|359.40
|360.70
|—3.90
|Oct
|362.10
|363.90
|356.80
|358.20
|—3.90
|Dec
|363.10
|365.60
|358.30
|359.50
|—4.10
|Jan
|364.40
|365.10
|359.00
|359.60
|—4.10
|Mar
|362.40
|362.40
|357.70
|358.20
|—4.00
|May
|361.80
|361.80
|358.00
|358.00
|—3.80
|Jul
|363.00
|363.00
|358.90
|359.30
|—3.70
|Aug
|357.50
|—3.40
|Sep
|357.60
|357.60
|354.30
|354.30
|—3.30
|Oct
|350.20
|—3.30
|Dec
|351.20
|—3.20
|Jan
|350.90
|—3.20
|Mar
|348.50
|—3.10
|May
|347.80
|—3.10
|Jul
|348.60
|—3.10
|Aug
|346.50
|—3.00
|Sep
|344.20
|—3.00
|Oct
|342.70
|—3.00
|Dec
|343.00
|—3.00
|Jul
|343.50
|—3.00
|Oct
|343.50
|—3.00
|Dec
|341.00
|—3.00
|Est. sales 144,515.
|Wed.’s sales 148,766
|Wed.’s open int 570,912,
|up 90,876
