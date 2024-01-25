CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 611½ 617¼ 606½ 612¼ +1½ May 621¼ 626½ 616 622 +1¾ Jul 625¾ 632½ 621½ 627½ +1¼ Sep 637 642¼ 632 637½ +1 Dec 651 656¾ 645¾ 651¼ +½ Mar 669 669 659 663½ +¼ May 666½ 668¾ 665 668¾ +¼ Jul 657¾ 661½ 657¾ 661½ Sep 668¾ Dec 681¾ Mar 692¾ May 686¾ Jul 646¼ Est. sales 100,027. Wed.’s sales 97,027 Wed.’s open int 407,914 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 451½ 453¼ 447½ 451¾ — ½ May 462 463 457¼ 461¼ —1¼ Jul 470 471 465½ 469¼ —1½ Sep 474¾ 475½ 469¾ 473½ —1¾ Dec 481½ 482¼ 477 480¾ —1½ Mar 492¼ 493¼ 488¼ 492 —1¼ May 498½ 498¾ 494 497½ —1¼ Jul 500 500 496 499½ —1 Sep 484¼ 485¾ 484¼ 485¾ —1½ Dec 487 487½ 481¾ 486 —1¾ Mar 492¼ 494¾ 492 494¾ —1½ May 498½ —1 Jul 499 —1¼ Sep 479½ —1¼ Dec 473½ 474¾ 473 474¾ —1½ Jul 490¾ —1½ Dec 467½ —1½ Est. sales 296,867. Wed.’s sales 292,954 Wed.’s open int 1,593,309, up 8,413 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368 370¼ 359¾ 364½ —1¼ May 361 364 356 359¼ —3 Jul 357¼ 358¼ 357¼ 358¼ —5¼ Sep 361¼ —5¼ Dec 370 370 370 370 —3½ Mar 350 —3½ May 356 —3½ Jul 360¾ —3½ Sep 372½ —3½ Dec 379¼ —3½ Jul 341½ —3½ Sep 357¼ —3½ Est. sales 228. Wed.’s sales 363 Wed.’s open int 3,450, up 25 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1240 1247½ 1215½ 1223 —17¼ May 1245¾ 1252¾ 1223½ 1230¼ —16¼ Jul 1252¼ 1258½ 1232 1237½ —15¼ Aug 1239½ 1244 1220 1225¼ —14¼ Sep 1213½ 1216¼ 1196½ 1201 —12¾ Nov 1208 1211½ 1191¾ 1196¼ —11¾ Jan 1216¼ 1217½ 1200½ 1205 —11 Mar 1214½ 1214¾ 1199½ 1203 —10¾ May 1209 1209 1202 1205 —10¾ Jul 1214¾ 1214¾ 1206½ 1210¼ —10¾ Aug 1200¾ —10¼ Sep 1177¼ —10¼ Nov 1176 1176 1162½ 1166¼ —6¾ Jan 1171 —6¾ Mar 1167¼ —6¾ May 1165½ —6¾ Jul 1171 —6¾ Aug 1161¼ —6¾ Sep 1131½ —6¾ Nov 1122¼ —6¾ Jul 1122 —6¾ Nov 1080½ —6¾ Est. sales 257,040. Wed.’s sales 248,762 Wed.’s open int 728,598, up 1,809 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 47.32 47.47 46.12 46.53 —.79 May 47.87 48.01 46.71 47.11 —.76 Jul 48.13 48.23 46.95 47.36 —.70 Aug 47.82 47.91 46.72 47.10 —.66 Sep 47.53 47.58 46.44 46.78 —.62 Oct 46.87 47.10 46.11 46.47 —.56 Dec 47.05 47.05 46.07 46.43 —.52 Jan 46.80 46.99 46.11 46.48 —.47 Mar 46.55 46.55 46.21 46.49 —.41 May 46.57 46.57 46.54 46.54 —.36 Jul 46.22 46.60 46.20 46.60 —.31 Aug 46.40 —.28 Sep 46.13 —.24 Oct 45.72 —.23 Dec 45.53 45.54 45.19 45.54 —.23 Jan 45.42 —.23 Mar 45.37 —.23 May 45.34 —.23 Jul 45.43 —.23 Aug 45.16 —.23 Sep 44.88 —.23 Oct 44.82 —.23 Dec 44.69 —.23 Jul 44.58 —.23 Oct 44.57 —.23 Dec 44.31 —.23 Est. sales 179,524. Wed.’s sales 120,595 Wed.’s open int 481,416 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 363.30 366.80 357.00 358.20 —5.10 May 363.00 366.10 357.40 358.50 —4.50 Jul 365.70 368.60 360.70 361.70 —4.10 Aug 365.70 368.20 360.70 361.80 —3.90 Sep 364.60 366.90 359.40 360.70 —3.90 Oct 362.10 363.90 356.80 358.20 —3.90 Dec 363.10 365.60 358.30 359.50 —4.10 Jan 364.40 365.10 359.00 359.60 —4.10 Mar 362.40 362.40 357.70 358.20 —4.00 May 361.80 361.80 358.00 358.00 —3.80 Jul 363.00 363.00 358.90 359.30 —3.70 Aug 357.50 —3.40 Sep 357.60 357.60 354.30 354.30 —3.30 Oct 350.20 —3.30 Dec 351.20 —3.20 Jan 350.90 —3.20 Mar 348.50 —3.10 May 347.80 —3.10 Jul 348.60 —3.10 Aug 346.50 —3.00 Sep 344.20 —3.00 Oct 342.70 —3.00 Dec 343.00 —3.00 Jul 343.50 —3.00 Oct 343.50 —3.00 Dec 341.00 —3.00 Est. sales 144,515. Wed.’s sales 148,766 Wed.’s open int 570,912, up 90,876

