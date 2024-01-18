CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 583½ 587 573¼ 585½ +3 May 595 598 585¼ 596¾ +2¼ Jul 602 605½ 593 603¾ +1¾ Sep 614¼ 616¾ 605¼ 615¼ +1¼ Dec 629¼ 631½ 621 630½ +1½ Mar 641 644½ 635 644 +1¾ May 647½ 650½ 645 650½ +2½ Jul 643½ 646¼ 641¾ 646¼ +2½ Sep 650 653¼ 650 653¼ +1½ Dec 666¾ +2¼ Mar 677¾ +1¼ May 671¾ +1¼ Jul 631 +2 Est. sales 87,274. Wed.’s sales 121,512 Wed.’s open int 403,918, up 3,593 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 442 445 436¾ 444 +1¾ May 453¾ 456¼ 448¾ 455 +1¼ Jul 462½ 465 457¾ 463½ +1 Sep 466¾ 469¾ 463¼ 468¼ +½ Dec 474¾ 477 471 475¾ +¾ Mar 485½ 488 482¼ 487 +1 May 491½ 494 488 493 +1¼ Jul 494 495½ 489½ 494½ +1½ Sep 483¼ 483½ 479¾ 481¼ —1¾ Dec 482¾ 483½ 479½ 482 —1¼ Mar 491¼ 491¼ 490¼ 490¼ —1¾ May 493 493½ 493 493½ —2¾ Jul 494¼ —2¾ Sep 474¾ —2¾ Dec 470 470 467½ 469¾ — ½ Jul 485¾ — ½ Dec 462½ — ½ Est. sales 313,409. Wed.’s sales 46,531 Wed.’s open int 1,529,020, up 25,198 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 355¼ 372 350 366¾ +13¼ May 358¾ 371¾ 358¾ 366¼ +11¾ Jul 365 365½ 365 365½ +11½ Sep 365 368½ 365 368½ +7 Dec 375 +9½ Mar 355 +9½ May 361 +9½ Jul 365¾ +9½ Sep 377½ +9½ Dec 384¼ +9½ Jul 346½ +9½ Sep 362¼ +9½ Est. sales 514. Wed.’s sales 393 Wed.’s open int 3,531, up 82 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1206 1216 1201 1213½ +7¾ May 1219¼ 1226¾ 1212¾ 1224¼ +6 Jul 1230¼ 1236 1222¼ 1233 +4¾ Aug 1216¾ 1225½ 1213¼ 1222¼ +4¼ Sep 1195¾ 1202 1190¾ 1197¾ +3 Nov 1189¼ 1196¾ 1185 1191¼ +2¼ Jan 1197¾ 1203½ 1193½ 1200 +2¾ Mar 1197½ 1203 1191¼ 1197¼ +1 May 1199¼ 1205¾ 1194 1198½ — ¼ Jul 1204½ 1204½ 1199 1203¾ —1 Aug 1193¾ —1 Sep 1170¼ —1 Nov 1160 1162 1156 1157½ —3½ Jan 1162½ —3¾ Mar 1158¾ —3¾ May 1157 —3¾ Jul 1162½ —3¾ Aug 1152¾ —3¾ Sep 1123 —3¾ Nov 1113½ —5 Jul 1113¼ —5 Nov 1071¾ —5 Est. sales 199,015. Wed.’s sales 245,484 Wed.’s open int 690,263, up 10,258 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 47.70 48.20 46.96 47.62 —.08 May 48.06 48.55 47.38 48.01 —.05 Jul 48.20 48.69 47.57 48.14 —.06 Aug 47.82 48.34 47.31 47.82 —.04 Sep 47.38 47.89 46.98 47.44 —.02 Oct 47.00 47.47 46.59 47.02 +.01 Dec 46.86 47.32 46.43 46.89 +.03 Jan 46.97 47.14 46.47 46.83 +.05 Mar 46.87 46.87 46.49 46.74 +.04 May 46.91 46.91 46.70 46.70 +.03 Jul 46.69 +.01 Aug 46.43 +.01 Sep 46.15 +.01 Oct 45.78 Dec 45.65 +.03 Jan 45.53 +.03 Mar 45.47 +.02 May 45.44 +.02 Jul 45.53 +.02 Aug 45.26 +.02 Sep 44.98 +.02 Oct 45.02 +.02 Dec 44.89 +.15 Jul 44.78 +.15 Oct 44.77 +.15 Dec 44.51 +.15 Est. sales 104,071. Wed.’s sales 138,769 Wed.’s open int 539,993 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 358.70 362.40 355.50 361.30 +2.60 May 356.10 358.40 354.30 357.50 +1.40 Jul 358.20 360.20 356.80 359.40 +1.30 Aug 358.10 360.00 357.00 359.40 +1.40 Sep 356.60 358.70 356.00 358.10 +1.60 Oct 354.30 356.30 353.60 355.70 +1.30 Dec 356.50 357.70 354.90 357.20 +1.20 Jan 356.40 357.40 355.30 357.30 +1.20 Mar 355.80 356.10 354.10 355.80 +.90 May 355.40 355.50 355.00 355.50 +.80 Jul 356.70 356.80 356.70 356.80 +.80 Aug 354.80 +.70 Sep 351.50 +.70 Oct 347.40 +.70 Dec 348.30 +.60 Jan 348.10 +1.00 Mar 345.70 +.90 May 345.00 +1.00 Jul 345.80 +1.00 Aug 343.60 +.90 Sep 341.30 +.90 Oct 339.80 +.90 Dec 340.10 +.90 Jul 340.60 +.90 Oct 340.60 +.90 Dec 338.10 +.90 Est. sales 171,636. Wed.’s sales 234,200 Wed.’s open int 468,076, up 2,295

