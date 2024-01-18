CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|583½
|587
|573¼
|585½
|+3
|May
|595
|598
|585¼
|596¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|602
|605½
|593
|603¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|614¼
|616¾
|605¼
|615¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|629¼
|631½
|621
|630½
|+1½
|Mar
|641
|644½
|635
|644
|+1¾
|May
|647½
|650½
|645
|650½
|+2½
|Jul
|643½
|646¼
|641¾
|646¼
|+2½
|Sep
|650
|653¼
|650
|653¼
|+1½
|Dec
|666¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|677¾
|+1¼
|May
|671¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|631
|+2
|Est. sales 87,274.
|Wed.’s sales 121,512
|Wed.’s open int 403,918,
|up 3,593
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|442
|445
|436¾
|444
|+1¾
|May
|453¾
|456¼
|448¾
|455
|+1¼
|Jul
|462½
|465
|457¾
|463½
|+1
|Sep
|466¾
|469¾
|463¼
|468¼
|+½
|Dec
|474¾
|477
|471
|475¾
|+¾
|Mar
|485½
|488
|482¼
|487
|+1
|May
|491½
|494
|488
|493
|+1¼
|Jul
|494
|495½
|489½
|494½
|+1½
|Sep
|483¼
|483½
|479¾
|481¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|482¾
|483½
|479½
|482
|—1¼
|Mar
|491¼
|491¼
|490¼
|490¼
|—1¾
|May
|493
|493½
|493
|493½
|—2¾
|Jul
|494¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|474¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|470
|470
|467½
|469¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|485¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|462½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 313,409.
|Wed.’s sales 46,531
|Wed.’s open int 1,529,020,
|up 25,198
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|355¼
|372
|350
|366¾
|+13¼
|May
|358¾
|371¾
|358¾
|366¼
|+11¾
|Jul
|365
|365½
|365
|365½
|+11½
|Sep
|365
|368½
|365
|368½
|+7
|Dec
|375
|+9½
|Mar
|355
|+9½
|May
|361
|+9½
|Jul
|365¾
|+9½
|Sep
|377½
|+9½
|Dec
|384¼
|+9½
|Jul
|346½
|+9½
|Sep
|362¼
|+9½
|Est. sales 514.
|Wed.’s sales 393
|Wed.’s open int 3,531,
|up 82
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1206
|1216
|1201
|1213½
|+7¾
|May
|1219¼
|1226¾
|1212¾
|1224¼
|+6
|Jul
|1230¼
|1236
|1222¼
|1233
|+4¾
|Aug
|1216¾
|1225½
|1213¼
|1222¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|1195¾
|1202
|1190¾
|1197¾
|+3
|Nov
|1189¼
|1196¾
|1185
|1191¼
|+2¼
|Jan
|1197¾
|1203½
|1193½
|1200
|+2¾
|Mar
|1197½
|1203
|1191¼
|1197¼
|+1
|May
|1199¼
|1205¾
|1194
|1198½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1204½
|1204½
|1199
|1203¾
|—1
|Aug
|1193¾
|—1
|Sep
|1170¼
|—1
|Nov
|1160
|1162
|1156
|1157½
|—3½
|Jan
|1162½
|—3¾
|Mar
|1158¾
|—3¾
|May
|1157
|—3¾
|Jul
|1162½
|—3¾
|Aug
|1152¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|1123
|—3¾
|Nov
|1113½
|—5
|Jul
|1113¼
|—5
|Nov
|1071¾
|—5
|Est. sales 199,015.
|Wed.’s sales 245,484
|Wed.’s open int 690,263,
|up 10,258
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|47.70
|48.20
|46.96
|47.62
|—.08
|May
|48.06
|48.55
|47.38
|48.01
|—.05
|Jul
|48.20
|48.69
|47.57
|48.14
|—.06
|Aug
|47.82
|48.34
|47.31
|47.82
|—.04
|Sep
|47.38
|47.89
|46.98
|47.44
|—.02
|Oct
|47.00
|47.47
|46.59
|47.02
|+.01
|Dec
|46.86
|47.32
|46.43
|46.89
|+.03
|Jan
|46.97
|47.14
|46.47
|46.83
|+.05
|Mar
|46.87
|46.87
|46.49
|46.74
|+.04
|May
|46.91
|46.91
|46.70
|46.70
|+.03
|Jul
|46.69
|+.01
|Aug
|46.43
|+.01
|Sep
|46.15
|+.01
|Oct
|45.78
|Dec
|45.65
|+.03
|Jan
|45.53
|+.03
|Mar
|45.47
|+.02
|May
|45.44
|+.02
|Jul
|45.53
|+.02
|Aug
|45.26
|+.02
|Sep
|44.98
|+.02
|Oct
|45.02
|+.02
|Dec
|44.89
|+.15
|Jul
|44.78
|+.15
|Oct
|44.77
|+.15
|Dec
|44.51
|+.15
|Est. sales 104,071.
|Wed.’s sales 138,769
|Wed.’s open int 539,993
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|358.70
|362.40
|355.50
|361.30
|+2.60
|May
|356.10
|358.40
|354.30
|357.50
|+1.40
|Jul
|358.20
|360.20
|356.80
|359.40
|+1.30
|Aug
|358.10
|360.00
|357.00
|359.40
|+1.40
|Sep
|356.60
|358.70
|356.00
|358.10
|+1.60
|Oct
|354.30
|356.30
|353.60
|355.70
|+1.30
|Dec
|356.50
|357.70
|354.90
|357.20
|+1.20
|Jan
|356.40
|357.40
|355.30
|357.30
|+1.20
|Mar
|355.80
|356.10
|354.10
|355.80
|+.90
|May
|355.40
|355.50
|355.00
|355.50
|+.80
|Jul
|356.70
|356.80
|356.70
|356.80
|+.80
|Aug
|354.80
|+.70
|Sep
|351.50
|+.70
|Oct
|347.40
|+.70
|Dec
|348.30
|+.60
|Jan
|348.10
|+1.00
|Mar
|345.70
|+.90
|May
|345.00
|+1.00
|Jul
|345.80
|+1.00
|Aug
|343.60
|+.90
|Sep
|341.30
|+.90
|Oct
|339.80
|+.90
|Dec
|340.10
|+.90
|Jul
|340.60
|+.90
|Oct
|340.60
|+.90
|Dec
|338.10
|+.90
|Est. sales 171,636.
|Wed.’s sales 234,200
|Wed.’s open int 468,076,
|up 2,295
