OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 601½ 614½ 591¼ 613½ +13¼ May 614 625¼ 604½ 624½ +11½ Jul 622¼ 633 614 632 +10 Sep 636¼ 643¼ 625¾ 642¼ +8½ Dec 649 656½ 640 655½ +7½ Mar 657 667½ 652¼ 666 +6½ May 660 672¼ 660 670 +6 Jul 661¼ 662 661¼ 662 +3½ Sep 669½ +3½ Dec 681 +3½ Mar 687¾ +3½ May 678½ +3½ Jul 634¼ +7¼ Est. sales 116,923. Wed.’s sales 111,597 Wed.’s open int 372,944, up 6,637 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 465 469 463½ 466½ +1¼ May 477¾ 481¼ 476 479 +1 Jul 488 491 486¼ 488¾ +½ Sep 490¼ 493½ 489¼ 491¾ +½ Dec 497¾ 500½ 496¼ 498¾ +¼ Mar 508½ 511½ 507¼ 509½ May 513¾ 516¼ 512¾ 514¾ Jul 515 517 513 515¼ — ¼ Sep 499¼ Dec 496¼ 499 496¼ 497¼ Mar 502¾ 504¼ 502¾ 504 +¼ May 507½ +¼ Jul 509¼ — ¼ Sep 493¾ — ¾ Dec 486 486 483 484¾ —3½ Jul 500¾ —3½ Dec 477½ —3½ Est. sales 263,302. Wed.’s sales 232,903 Wed.’s open int 1,341,942, up 11,938 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368 380 361¾ 365 —2¾ May 378¾ 378¾ 362¾ 365¾ —3 Jul 366½ —3 Sep 375¼ —3 Dec 382 —3 Mar 362 —3 May 368 —3 Jul 372¾ —3 Sep 384½ —3 Dec 391¼ —3 Jul 340 —3 Sep 355¾ —3 Est. sales 360. Wed.’s sales 360 Wed.’s open int 3,278, up 7 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1274¼ 1274¼ 1260¼ 1262 —7½ Mar 1277 1280¾ 1265 1267½ —9½ May 1285½ 1288¼ 1273¾ 1276½ —8½ Jul 1291½ 1294¼ 1280¼ 1283 —8 Aug 1272¾ 1274 1263¾ 1266¼ —7¼ Sep 1238½ 1239¾ 1231 1233¾ —5¾ Nov 1225¼ 1227¾ 1217 1220¾ —4½ Jan 1232¼ 1232¼ 1224½ 1228½ —4¾ Mar 1228 1230 1225 1226½ —4½ May 1228 1228½ 1228 1228¼ —4½ Jul 1238 1238 1232¾ 1233¼ —4¼ Aug 1223¼ —4¼ Sep 1199¾ —4¼ Nov 1194¼ 1194¼ 1189½ 1190½ —6 Jan 1194¾ —5¾ Mar 1190 1191 1190 1191 — ¼ May 1189¼ — ¼ Jul 1196 —1 Aug 1186¼ —1 Sep 1156½ —1 Nov 1147¼ —1 Jul 1147 —1 Nov 1087½ —1 Est. sales 188,839. Wed.’s sales 177,814 Wed.’s open int 643,508, up 4,018 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 47.81 47.97 47.81 47.88 —.22 Mar 48.60 48.72 47.90 48.16 —.44 May 49.00 49.11 48.28 48.56 —.43 Jul 49.24 49.26 48.47 48.75 —.45 Aug 48.86 48.86 48.28 48.51 —.44 Sep 48.60 48.60 48.02 48.24 —.41 Oct 48.16 48.18 47.63 47.86 —.40 Dec 48.06 48.09 47.48 47.70 —.42 Jan 47.78 47.78 47.46 47.65 —.39 Mar 47.80 47.80 47.41 47.59 —.34 May 47.57 —.33 Jul 47.63 47.63 47.56 47.56 —.33 Aug 48.15 48.15 46.75 47.31 —.33 Sep 47.04 —.33 Oct 46.67 —.33 Dec 46.56 —.34 Jan 46.48 —.34 Mar 46.39 —.34 May 46.36 —.34 Jul 46.45 —.34 Aug 46.18 —.34 Sep 45.90 —.34 Oct 45.94 —.34 Dec 45.68 —.34 Jul 45.57 —.34 Oct 45.56 —.34 Dec 45.30 —.34 Est. sales 104,041. Wed.’s sales 97,754 Wed.’s open int 494,396 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 380.90 383.00 379.00 381.20 +.20 Mar 380.10 381.10 375.30 376.20 —4.20 May 379.10 380.00 375.50 376.40 —2.90 Jul 380.10 381.10 377.40 378.30 —2.00 Aug 378.00 379.20 375.80 376.70 —1.60 Sep 375.20 376.40 372.90 373.80 —1.50 Oct 371.30 372.80 369.30 370.10 —1.70 Dec 373.10 374.40 370.70 371.50 —1.90 Jan 373.60 374.00 370.60 371.30 —1.60 Mar 371.60 371.80 368.50 369.20 —1.40 May 372.10 372.30 367.20 368.50 —1.40 Jul 373.50 375.60 368.70 369.60 —1.60 Aug 372.10 372.30 365.90 367.40 —1.70 Sep 370.70 372.50 363.90 363.90 —2.20 Oct 359.30 —2.30 Dec 360.60 —1.90 Jan 360.00 —1.90 Mar 357.50 —1.90 May 356.60 —1.80 Jul 357.00 —1.80 Aug 355.00 —1.50 Sep 353.00 —1.50 Oct 351.50 —1.50 Dec 351.80 —1.50 Jul 352.30 —1.50 Oct 352.30 —1.50 Dec 349.80 —1.50 Est. sales 133,149. Wed.’s sales 127,053 Wed.’s open int 420,075

